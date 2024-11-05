Canada's Trade Deficit: Navigating Economic Shifts
Canada recorded a C$1.26 billion trade deficit in September due to a significant drop in imports and exports. The deficit, partly driven by reduced shipments of metal products, was the seventh straight month in deficit. Trade data included estimates due to a digital transition at Canada Border Services.
Exports suffered with a notable 15.4% decline in unwrought gold shipments, while imports fell largely in metal and mineral products, reflecting a weak demand environment impacted by high interest rates. As interest rates have gradually tapered, the Bank of Canada's upcoming December decision remains eagerly anticipated by economic players.
