Left Menu

Global Renewable Energy Surge: Investment to Hit $3.1 Trillion by 2024

Global renewable energy investment is set to grow by 29% to $3.1 trillion by 2024, driven by the solar sector's dominance. The Asia Pacific region leads this growth. The report, released by MNRE and ISA President Pralhad Joshi, highlights substantial advancements in solar technology and green hydrogen potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:46 IST
Global Renewable Energy Surge: Investment to Hit $3.1 Trillion by 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Global renewable energy investment is projected to grow by 29%, reaching $3.1 trillion by 2024, up from $2.4 trillion in 2018, according to a new report. The solar sector leads these investments, accounting for 59% of the total, with costs dropping and the Asia Pacific region driving the majority of the investments.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) released the World Investment Report at the International Solar Alliance assembly, highlighting the global shift towards sustainable energy practices. The report emphasizes how solar capacity rocketed from 1.22 GW in 2000 to an astounding 1,418.97 GW in 2023, with future projections showing a potential increase to 7,203 GW by 2030.

Alongside the investment report, MNRE Minister and ISA President Pralhad Joshi introduced three additional reports covering the global solar market, advancements in solar technology, and green hydrogen readiness in African countries. These documents underline significant progress in solar efficiency and sustainability, as well as green hydrogen's promise for decarbonizing energy-intensive industries in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024