Gujarat CM Unveils Vision for Progress, Honors Bhagwan Bapa's Legacy

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended Gujarati New Year wishes and commemorated the inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a historic achievement. He announced development projects worth Rs122 crore for Savarkundla, honoring Bhagwan Bapa's legacy. More initiatives under PM Narendra Modi aim to bolster Gujarat's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:23 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Extending Gujarati New Year greetings, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday celebrated the historic completion of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He credited this milestone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment and presented development projects valued at Rs122 crore as part of Gujarat's ambitious developmental goals.

The Chief Minister highlighted the magnitude of ongoing projects as evidence of strong, dedicated leadership. Compared to modest municipal budgets of bygone eras, current initiatives illustrate a commitment to transformative growth. Patel emphasized swift project approvals under Modi, ensuring tangible progress across regions, particularly in the Amreli district where new infrastructure enhances residents' lives.

Patel underscored improved road connectivity in Amreli and Savarkundla, citing them as modern transport solutions. He unveiled a statue of the late Bhagwan Bapa, noting his influence on farmers and collective farming practices. Patel reiterated the Prime Minister's vision for a Viksit Bharat@2047, urging collective commitment to national development in the New Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

