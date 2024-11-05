Deve Gowda Slams 'Converted Congress Gentleman': Political Tempers Flare

In a charged political statement, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has directed sharp criticism at CP Yogeshwar, labeling him as a 'converted Congress gentleman.' Yogeshwar, a Congress candidate for the Channapattana by-poll, faces off against NDA's nominee, Nikhil Kumar Swamy.

'The converted Congress gentleman claims that Deve Gowda's hands are unsteady, suggesting I won't campaign. Contrary to his belief, I will campaign and stay active on the ground until the 11th,' remarked Gowda. While maintaining his close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former PM lambasted Congress for its alleged defamatory tactics, pointing out their focus on his family.

The senior leader also recounted past interactions with Yogeshwar, highlighting how they advised him to represent either the BJP or JD(S). Despite instructions from Bharatiya Janata Party president Nadda to uphold party allegiance, Yogeshwar joined Congress, Gowda recalled. He further criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's perceived arrogance and dismissed the DK brothers' political maneuvers as mock-worthy, despite joking perceptions about his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)