East Tech 2024: Driving Indigenous Advancements in Defence Innovation

East Tech 2024, a premier defence technology symposium, opened on Tuesday at Kolkata's Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. The event was inaugurated by West Bengal's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Aroop Biswas, in conjunction with Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command, drawing a distinguished audience of military and civil dignitaries.

This initiative by the Eastern Command, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industries and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, aims to showcase technologies addressing the operational challenges facing the Eastern Theatre. The symposium covers innovations in areas such as AI, robotics, communication, and counter-drone technologies. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, underscored in a video message the need for indigenous technological advancements aligned with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission.

During his keynote address, the Army Commander highlighted the Eastern Command's strategic significance in dealing with diverse operational threats. He stressed the necessity for technological modernization and indigenous solutions to enhance the Command's efficacy. Additionally, SIDM President Ravinder Singh Bhatia emphasized the unique engagement of MSMEs from West Bengal, contributing to national defence production.

The Minister spotlighted West Bengal's crucial role in India's defence ecosystem, citing its large number of MSMEs as pivotal to defence manufacturing goals. The event, attended by over 150 representatives from India, underlines a new era of self-reliance in developing niche technologies for defence.

In a display of support, the Minister and Army Commander toured stalls, evaluating innovations and interacting with manufacturers. The Army Commander acknowledged contributions by presenting mementoes to CII, SIDM, and other partners.

