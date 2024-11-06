Global Markets Steady as U.S. Elections Loom Large

Global stock markets witnessed gains on Tuesday as investors prepared for the U.S. presidential election outcome, showing increased volatility mainly in currency markets.

Despite heightened tensions and a fluctuating polling landscape, Wall Street indices showed positive performance. Markets are closely monitoring early election results, notably in key states like Georgia and North Carolina, and potential policy changes under different candidates.

While trading environments remain vigilant, some sectors, like cryptocurrency, reacted sharply, underpinning the speculation over favorable policy directions. Meanwhile, China's markets responded to tariff risks and upcoming local policy decisions, showcasing a complex global economic dynamic amid electoral uncertainties.

