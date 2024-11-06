Live U.S. Election Results: Latest Updates
Stay updated with the latest results of the U.S. election as Edison Research provides real-time tallies of votes across crucial battleground states. Follow the link for more detailed graphics and numbers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
Edison Research provides the latest updates on the U.S. election, offering a meticulous running tally of votes as they are counted in key battleground states.
Access comprehensive graphics and up-to-the-minute numbers through their platform, ensuring that you stay informed on the election's progress.
Follow the link for detailed insights into the 2023 electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
