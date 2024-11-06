Tragic Stabbings: Two Lives Lost in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy has died following a brutal attack allegedly carried out by a group of boys, police confirmed on Wednesday. Authorities were alerted around 8:30 AM about the incident in Nehru Vihar, Mustafabad, where the teen was stabbed.

The victim was swiftly transported to Jag Pravesh Hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries. Police at Dayalpur Station have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more about this disturbing crime.

In a separate incident on November 1, Gagan Oberoi, a 38-year-old property dealer, was fatally stabbed by a group in West Delhi's Hastsal Road area. Oberoi was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital but could not recover from severe blood loss. Authorities have filed a case under relevant sections following a formal complaint. (ANI)

