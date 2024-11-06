Left Menu

Tragic Stabbings: Two Lives Lost in Delhi

Two separate stabbing incidents in Delhi have claimed the lives of a 16-year-old and a 38-year-old man. Authorities are investigating both cases, seeking the attackers and further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy has died following a brutal attack allegedly carried out by a group of boys, police confirmed on Wednesday. Authorities were alerted around 8:30 AM about the incident in Nehru Vihar, Mustafabad, where the teen was stabbed.

The victim was swiftly transported to Jag Pravesh Hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries. Police at Dayalpur Station have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more about this disturbing crime.

In a separate incident on November 1, Gagan Oberoi, a 38-year-old property dealer, was fatally stabbed by a group in West Delhi's Hastsal Road area. Oberoi was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital but could not recover from severe blood loss. Authorities have filed a case under relevant sections following a formal complaint. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

