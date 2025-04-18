Rajasthan Royals Face Tough Challenge Amid Injury Concerns

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson is doubtful for their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants after suffering a side strain. Head coach Rahul Dravid revealed Samson had experienced abdominal pain, prompting scans, which will dictate his availability for the game.

Rajasthan's inconsistent performance in both batting and bowling has left them eighth in the standings, with only two victories from seven games. The team is reeling from a thrilling Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals, raising urgency to rectify their form to climb up the league table.

Lucknow Super Giants are better positioned with four wins from seven matches, bolstered by Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh's strong batting performances. LSG's captain Rishabh Pant recently found form with a half-century against CSK, propelling their charge up the table despite early bowling inconsistencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)