Nationwide Observance of Good Friday Unites Faithful in Reflection and Service

Across India, Christians marked Good Friday with heartfelt devotion, participating in special church services that commemorated the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. States such as Mizoram, Kerala, and West Bengal saw communities come together in solemnity, guided by messages of compassion and peace from national leaders.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an allocation of Rs 30 crore in honoraria for 8,427 pastors, a gesture of goodwill that underscored the government's recognition of the contributions of religious leaders. This announcement coincided with the Good Friday observance, highlighting the day's importance.

These collective observances were not confined solely to religious ceremonies. In Kerala, Catholic Churches included special prayers on pressing societal issues such as land rights and drug abuse, demonstrating the integration of Good Friday's themes of sacrifice and community action into modern concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)