Gang Rivalry Shadows Seelampur Stabbing: A Case of Revenge?
Delhi Police detained a woman and three of her cousins linked to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur. Kunal Singh was fatally stabbed, allegedly as an act of revenge. Amid protests and political tensions, authorities have intensified efforts to solve the case swiftly.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have detained a woman, identified as Zikra, and three of her cousins following the fatal stabbing of Kunal Singh, a 17-year-old boy, in Seelampur, north-east Delhi. Kunal was attacked shortly after leaving his home to buy milk for his ailing father.
Local tensions escalated as hundreds, including members of various Hindu groups, staged protests demanding the arrest of those involved. Zikra, labeled as a 'lady don', was allegedly present at the scene of the crime. The murder is suspected to be an act of revenge linked to a previous altercation involving Zikra's cousin.
Police, who formed ten teams to investigate the case, believe personal vendetta may have led to the incident. Political discourse has been heated, with the BJP and AAP exchanging blame for the region's deteriorating law and order. Security remains heightened amid the continuing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- stabbing
- Seelampur
- Zikra
- Kunal Singh
- protests
- Hindu groups
- revenge
- political tensions
ALSO READ
BJP Intensifies Protests in Karnataka Over Price Hikes
Odisha Congress Protests Ignite Amidst MLA Suspensions Over Women's Safety Concerns
Karnataka BJP Stages Protests Against Government's Price Hike Policies
Tamil Nadu Protests: CM Stalin Condemns Waqf Board Bill Amid Midnight Passage
Boycott Protests: Turkish Police Crack Down on Dissent