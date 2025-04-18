Left Menu

Gang Rivalry Shadows Seelampur Stabbing: A Case of Revenge?

Delhi Police detained a woman and three of her cousins linked to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur. Kunal Singh was fatally stabbed, allegedly as an act of revenge. Amid protests and political tensions, authorities have intensified efforts to solve the case swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:09 IST
Delhi Police have detained a woman, identified as Zikra, and three of her cousins following the fatal stabbing of Kunal Singh, a 17-year-old boy, in Seelampur, north-east Delhi. Kunal was attacked shortly after leaving his home to buy milk for his ailing father.

Local tensions escalated as hundreds, including members of various Hindu groups, staged protests demanding the arrest of those involved. Zikra, labeled as a 'lady don', was allegedly present at the scene of the crime. The murder is suspected to be an act of revenge linked to a previous altercation involving Zikra's cousin.

Police, who formed ten teams to investigate the case, believe personal vendetta may have led to the incident. Political discourse has been heated, with the BJP and AAP exchanging blame for the region's deteriorating law and order. Security remains heightened amid the continuing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

