Congress Demands Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood: Pressure Mounts on Modi Government

In a renewed call for action, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday demanded the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, questioning the Modi government's failure to set a timeline.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing vindictive politics, Hussain announced that Congress will exert pressure both inside and outside Parliament to fulfill this commitment.

Criticizing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and expressing concerns over rising militancy since 2023, Hussain emphasized the need for accountability amid deepening unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)