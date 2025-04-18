Congress Demands Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood: Pressure Mounts on Modi Government
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain criticized the Modi government for delaying the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Accusing the BJP of vindictive politics, he emphasized Congress's steadfast commitment to press for statehood restoration. Hussain also denounced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and raised concerns about escalating terrorism in the region.
In a renewed call for action, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday demanded the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, questioning the Modi government's failure to set a timeline.
Accusing the BJP of pursuing vindictive politics, Hussain announced that Congress will exert pressure both inside and outside Parliament to fulfill this commitment.
Criticizing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and expressing concerns over rising militancy since 2023, Hussain emphasized the need for accountability amid deepening unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.
