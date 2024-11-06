Arunachal Pradesh Aims to Elevate Parshuram Kund as Major Pilgrimage Hub

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein conducted an inspection of the Parshuram Kund development site on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for permanent infrastructure to enhance the pilgrimage destination in Lohit district. He reviewed various ongoing infrastructure projects, including a guest house, pilgrim's lodge, and other existing structures.

The enhancements are part of an ambitious state initiative to transform Parshuram Kund into one of Northeast India's largest pilgrimage hubs. To this end, the state government plans to allocate Rs 50 crore, supplementing another Rs 50 crore approved by the DoNER ministry for riverfront development. A meeting was also held to prepare for the upcoming Parshuram Kund Mela in 2025.

Attendees of the meeting included MLA Tezu, Advisor Dr. Mohesh Chai, ADC Wakro, and other stakeholders. Mein underlined the importance of organizing the festivities seamlessly for the anticipated large influx of pilgrims. The Deputy Chief Minister directed the district administration and Parshuram Kund Development Trust to arrange accommodations for at least 2,000 people per night during the event and allocated Rs 50 lakh for the Mela's effective management.

Held annually in January and coinciding with Makar Sankranti, the Parshuram Kund Mela draws numerous pilgrims seeking divine blessings. The state government is committed to improving facilities and infrastructure at the site to accommodate the growing number of visitors and ensure a spiritually fulfilling experience. (ANI)

