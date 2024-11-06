Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Temple Prays for Kamala Harris Amid US Election Tension

A special puja at Sri Dharma Sastha Sri Sevaka Perumaal Temple in Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, illustrates global interest in the US Presidential Elections. Supporters express hope for Kamala Harris, despite early trends showing Trump leading. Tension remains high as vote counting continues and global eyes watch closely.

Kamala Harris supporter Joy in Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As votes were counted in the high-stakes US presidential elections, a special puja dedicated to Kamala Harris was held at the Sri Dharma Sastha Sri Sevaka Perumaal Temple in her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday morning. Joy, a supporter who traveled from Chicago, expressed confidence in Harris's victory despite early projections indicating a lead for Donald Trump.

Joy recounted her journey to Harris's ancestral village, emphasizing her belief in the goodness of the American people and the hope that Kamala Harris would prevail. The atmosphere in Thulasendrapuram reflected a blend of anxiety and optimism, with the temple being the focal point for supporters believing in Harris's success.

The village, known as the birthplace of Harris's maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan, has become a site for gatherings among her admirers. Dozens flocked to offer prayers, including Sherin Shivlinga from Las Vegas, eager for a Harris victory. Meanwhile, Anushanath's Anukragni organization organized another puja to bolster her chances, while supporters prepared for the election's outcome with hope and fervent prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

