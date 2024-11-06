SpiceJet Expands Domestic Reach with New Routes

SpiceJet is strengthening its domestic network with the introduction of eight new routes beginning November 15. Announced in a statement on Wednesday, the airline will extend its reach by connecting Jaipur to Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, and linking Ahmedabad to Pune. This latest initiative comes on the heels of launching 32 new flights in October 2024, including international routes between Delhi and Phuket.

Recently, SpiceJet initiated UDAN flights that connect Shivamogga in Karnataka to Chennai and Hyderabad, besides introducing double daily flights between Chennai and Kochi, thereby enhancing linkages across vital regional and metropolitan areas. 'We are thrilled to unveil new flights from Jaipur to Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, in addition to routing from Ahmedabad to Pune, offering more flexibility and convenience to our customers,' stated Debojo Maharshi, SpiceJet's Chief Business Officer.

'These new flights are emblematic of our dedication to catering to passenger demands in tier-II cities and more. Our expanded winter schedule, which includes both international and UDAN routes, is designed to deliver enhanced convenience, affordability, and uninterrupted travel experiences,' Maharshi further articulated. SpiceJet plans to deploy its 78-seater Q400 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are now open, and tickets can be secured via the airline's website, mobile app, or through online travel agents and portals.

In additional news, SpiceJet received a favorable boost on Monday when Acuite Ratings & Research Limited elevated its long-term rating by four notches to 'B+' with a short-term rating of A4 while assigning a 'Stable' outlook to the airline. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)