Mumbai Police on High Alert: Key Witness Threatened in Baba Siddique Murder Case

A key eye-witness in the high-profile murder case of Baba Siddique has allegedly been threatened, Mumbai Police disclosed, with demands for Rs 5 crore from an anonymous caller. If unpaid, the caller reportedly threatened the witness with death.

An official complaint was lodged against the unidentified person at the Khar police station, and investigations are actively underway. Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP stalwart, was assassinated on October 12 near his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

The incident was tied to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, now claiming culpability for the crime. Authorities have made significant progress with 15 arrests. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde affirmed decisive action, emphasizing the government's commitment to law and order. In a collaborative effort with Punjab Police, fugitive Sujeet Sushil Singh was arrested for his role in the murder conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)