Left Menu

Mumbai Police on High Alert: Key Witness Threatened in Baba Siddique Murder Case

A key witness in the Baba Siddique murder case has received death threats from an unknown caller demanding Rs 5 crore. Mumbai police have registered a complaint. The murder, claimed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, has led to multiple arrests. Maharashtra CM promises strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:16 IST
Mumbai Police on High Alert: Key Witness Threatened in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A key eye-witness in the high-profile murder case of Baba Siddique has allegedly been threatened, Mumbai Police disclosed, with demands for Rs 5 crore from an anonymous caller. If unpaid, the caller reportedly threatened the witness with death.

An official complaint was lodged against the unidentified person at the Khar police station, and investigations are actively underway. Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP stalwart, was assassinated on October 12 near his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

The incident was tied to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, now claiming culpability for the crime. Authorities have made significant progress with 15 arrests. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde affirmed decisive action, emphasizing the government's commitment to law and order. In a collaborative effort with Punjab Police, fugitive Sujeet Sushil Singh was arrested for his role in the murder conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024