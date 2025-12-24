Left Menu

NCP Leader Manikrao Kokate Recuperates Post-Successful Angioplasty Amid Political Developments

NCP leader Manikrao Kokate is recovering well after undergoing coronary angioplasty at Lilavati Hospital. He was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome and hypertension. Kokate's political career faces scrutiny as he resigns following a 1995 conviction. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar takes over his ministerial duties, citing constitutional integrity.

NCP leader Manikrao Kokate. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Manikrao Kokate is reportedly recovering well following a successful coronary angioplasty at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Dr. Jalil Parkar stated that post-angiography, the procedure addressed blockages in two major arteries and Kokate remains under intensive care observation.

Initially admitted after a diagnosis of Acute Coronary Syndrome compounded by escalated hypertension, Kokate's health issues emerged against a backdrop of political turmoil. The Bombay High Court recently granted him bail in a decades-old cheating case, prompting his resignation from the Maharashtra cabinet.

Subsequent to his conviction, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been assigned Kokate's former ministerial roles, emphasizing adherence to constitutional and moral standards. As Kokate's medical team monitors his stable condition closely, political figures navigate the ensuing developments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

