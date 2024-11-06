Moneycontrol Shatters Digital Finance Milestone with 100 Million Visitors
Moneycontrol, India's leading digital financial platform, has surpassed 100 million unique visitors in October 2024, strengthening its status as a premier resource for financial news and insights. The platform has achieved audience growth and boasts a premium subscription service rivaling top global financial outlets.
Mumbai | November 6, 2024: Moneycontrol, a top Indian digital financial platform, has exceeded 100 million unique visitors this past October, according to Google data. This milestone underscores Moneycontrol's role as a vital source for financial news, market insights, and investment tools.
Part of Network 18, Moneycontrol's data services and exclusive business news make it stand out. Its reach was 31% larger than The Economic Times in September, per Comscore, showcasing its engagement and adaptation to the digital landscape for investors.
Moneycontrol Pro, its premium service, reached over a million subscribers, making it India's largest digital news subscription platform. The platform's engagement metrics, including time spent, highlight its importance to users.
