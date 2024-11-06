Madhya Pradesh Boosts Women's Empowerment with Job Reservation Hike

In a landmark decision, the Madhya Pradesh state cabinet has approved a 35% reservation for women in all state government jobs, a move lauded by state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya commended the initiative as a significant step towards women's empowerment and criticized the opposition's perspective on women.

The decision comes amidst controversy sparked by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant's derogatory remarks during a political rally, where he referred to politician Shaina as "imported maal." Sawant later apologized, claiming he was "deliberately targeted" for his comments. Vijayvargiya contrasted these remarks with the state's respectful approach towards women.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla highlighted that the cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership, had raised the reservation from 33% to 35% as a commitment to gender equality. Additionally, the cabinet aimed to enhance agricultural support by approving 254 new fertiliser sales centers, promising efficiency for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)