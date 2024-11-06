Left Menu

Karnataka Political Drama: Siddaramaiah Faces MUDA Scam Inquiry Amidst Resignation Calls

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is embroiled in controversy over the MUDA scam, facing inquiries and calls for his resignation. While defending his stance, he accuses the BJP of political motivation. The ED and Lokayukta are investigating alleged illegal allotments and money laundering linked to Siddaramaiah and his family.

Amid mounting pressure, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is at the center of a political storm following allegations of irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam. On Wednesday, he attended an inquiry at the Lokayukta Police office in Mysuru, following court directives to delve into the scandal.

The investigation, which involves the Chief Minister and his family, has led to his defense minister, Priyank Kharge, questioning the political motives behind the probe, given the BJP's call for resignation despite its own leadership facing serious allegations.

Adding to the complexity, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case in connection with the FIR, putting Siddaramaiah in a precarious situation. Despite these challenges, Siddaramaiah remains steadfast, dismissing opposition demands for his resignation as a politically motivated attack.

