Revolutionizing Emergency Care: Bhishma Cube Debuts at Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to enhance emergency response for Mahakumbh 2025 with the innovative 'Bhishma Cube' mobile hospital. This advanced medical unit aims to treat up to 200 individuals simultaneously, offering comprehensive healthcare facilities and leveraging AI for real-time management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a novel emergency response strategy for Mahakumbh 2025 with the launch of the 'Bhishma Cube' mobile hospital. This innovative medical unit is making its debut at the Mahakumbh, following its successful deployment earlier this year during the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Bhishma Cube, an acronym for Battlefield Health Information System for Medical Services, is capable of treating up to 200 patients simultaneously. It is equipped with a wide array of medical facilities, including surgical, diagnostic, and comprehensive patient care capabilities. According to Dr. V.K. Mishra, Joint Director of Medical Health in Prayagraj, this state-of-the-art unit can be fully operational within 12 minutes of deployment and is robust, waterproof, lightweight, and transportable via various means.

These units, utilizing artificial intelligence and data analytics, offer a strategic edge in real-time coordination and medical management. Noteworthy is its recent international exposure, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Bhishma Cube units to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit. Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh government is also investing in enhancing the region's tourism ahead of Mahakumbh, including programs to boost the capabilities of local vendors and service providers, thereby fostering economic growth in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

