Uttarakhand Niwas: A New Cultural Landmark in New Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Uttarakhand Niwas' in New Delhi, showcasing the state's culture and architecture. The guest house features a special counter for 'Shri Anna' and organic products. Traditional dishes will be served to promote Uttarakhand's folk culture, marking the state's silver jubilee year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:08 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the event (Photo: Dhami/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially opened 'Uttarakhand Niwas,' a state guest house in New Delhi, on Wednesday. The guest house embodies the rich culture, folk art, and traditional architecture of Uttarakhand.

During the inauguration, CM Dhami emphasized the importance of the building, describing it as a dignified symbol of Uttarakhand in the national capital. In a social media post, he expressed that the Pahari-style building would provide a welcoming atmosphere for Uttarakhand residents visiting New Delhi.

To further promote Uttarakhand's heritage, traditional state dishes will be served to visitors at the guest house. Additionally, it features a special counter for 'Shri Anna' and other organic products. As Uttarakhand marks its silver jubilee year on November 9, this inauguration serves as a testament to the state's progression and commitment to being the 'best state'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

