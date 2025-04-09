Tributes Pour in as Folk Art Legend Ramsahay Pandey Passes Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences following the passing of revered folk artist Ramsahay Pandey, a Padma Shri awardee known for his significant contributions to Indian folk culture. Pandey, who was 92, died in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister expressed his sorrow, highlighting Pandey's extraordinary talent and relentless dedication to promoting Bundelkhand's Rai dance on the global stage. Modi remarked that Pandey's passing is an irreparable loss to the nation's cultural heritage and conveyed his sympathy to the artist's family and admirers.

A celebrated figure in India's cultural sphere, Ramsahay Pandey was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2022, in recognition of his efforts to preserve the traditional Rai dance form native to the Bundelkhand region. His demise leaves a significant void in the art community.

(With inputs from agencies.)