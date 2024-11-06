Delhi High Court Closes PIL As Government Steps Up Against Child Begging

The Delhi High Court has brought closure to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that pushed for decisive action against child begging. This comes in the wake of the Government of NCT of Delhi's submission of a compliance report that details the implementation and widespread publication of the child helpline number, 1098. The helpline is designed to assist children in distress.

Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela reviewed the compliance report. They noted its emphasis on offering an immediate resource for children in need, thus recognizing the symbolic impact of the 1098 helpline. Additionally, a comprehensive strategy was shared by the Delhi government, detailing the coordination of various departments in rescuing children from street begging.

The PIL, propelled by petitioner Ajay Gautam, highlighted concerns over child exploitation in begging activities and sought not only rehabilitation for the children but also legal action against their exploiters. Gautam stressed the visibility of beggars on the streets of Delhi and called for effective measures to counteract this issue. Despite dismissing the case following governmental action, the court underscored the need for continued vigilance and effective implementation of policies addressing this social ill.

(With inputs from agencies.)