Sentencing Sparks Tension: Espionage Allegations in Iran

A revolutionary court in northwest Iran has handed down death sentences to four people, accusing them of spying for Israel, as reported by the Fars news agency on Wednesday.

This development has intensified the already strained relations between Iran and Israel, two countries with a history of espionage accusations.

The court's decision is seen as a major step in Iran's broader strategy to curb perceived threats and protect national security amidst regional instability.

