Prayagraj Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Major Infrastructure Overhaul

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is undertaking a significant road-widening project in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh 2025. Key routes to Sangam are being expanded and beautified to accommodate an anticipated influx of 40 crore devotees, with completion targeted by November 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prayagraj is undergoing transformative infrastructure improvements as preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 ramp up under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The state's ambitious road-widening and beautification initiative aims to provide seamless access to Sangam, the event's principal attraction.

Key roads connecting Prayagraj to Sangam are nearing completion, with the construction expected to be finalized by November 30, according to Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi. These improvements seek to double the roads' capacities to manage the substantial increase in visitors, estimated to be 40 crore, for the upcoming Mahakumbh.

Efforts include expanding Triveni Road, Lal Sadak, Kali Sadak, and others, with the installation of interlocking footpaths to enhance visitor convenience. Collaboration between the Prayagraj Development Authority and Cantonment Board is driving this initiative, alongside efforts to install information centers and signboards for easier navigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

