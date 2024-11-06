Left Menu

Airtel Payments Bank's Profits Surge Amid Digital Banking Boom

Airtel Payments Bank reported a 45% increase in Q2 net profit, reaching Rs 11.2 crore. Revenue grew 58% to Rs 674 crore, with a 76% rise in monthly transacting users, exceeding 102 million. The bank's annualized GMV surpassed USD 40 billion, reinforcing its digital banking prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:45 IST
Airtel Payments Bank's Profits Surge Amid Digital Banking Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Payments Bank has announced an impressive 45% increase in net profit for the second quarter, amounting to Rs 11.2 crore. This marks a notable rise from the previous year's Rs 7.72 crore. The bank's revenue for the quarter surged by 58% year-on-year, totaling Rs 674 crore.

CEO Anubrata Biswas attributed the performance to growing adoption of digital solutions and robust security features, positioning the bank as a prominent player in India's digital banking space. The bank ranks as the fifth largest mobile bank in the nation and is increasingly favored for its reliable services.

Significantly, Airtel Payments Bank saw a 76% hike in monthly transacting users, tallying over 102 million this quarter. Additionally, the bank's annualized GMV surpassed USD 40 billion, while customer balances grew by 43% to over Rs 2,950 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024