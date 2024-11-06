Left Menu

Brazen Daylight Shootings Grip Delhi: Second Incident in Days at Najafgarh Workshops

In a daring daylight attack, three individuals on a bike fired multiple rounds at a workshop in Delhi's Dinpur area. While no injuries were reported, this marks the second shooting incident in the capital this week following a similar episode in Nangloi.

Updated: 06-11-2024 21:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a shocking daylight incident, three men on a motorcycle opened fire on a motor workshop in Delhi's Dinpur area, authorities reported on Wednesday. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, a PCR call about the shooting was received at the Chhawla police station around 4:14 PM.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that Joginder Singh's workshop in Najafgarh had been targeted, as two assailants entered the premises and unleashed multiple gunshots, primarily at a parked car. Fortunately, police confirmed that no one was hurt during the attack.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar shooting in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday, where three masked individuals fired several rounds at a plywood shop before fleeing on a two-wheeler. Investigations into both attacks are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

