Brazen Daylight Shootings Grip Delhi: Second Incident in Days at Najafgarh Workshops
In a daring daylight attack, three individuals on a bike fired multiple rounds at a workshop in Delhi's Dinpur area. While no injuries were reported, this marks the second shooting incident in the capital this week following a similar episode in Nangloi.
In a shocking daylight incident, three men on a motorcycle opened fire on a motor workshop in Delhi's Dinpur area, authorities reported on Wednesday. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, a PCR call about the shooting was received at the Chhawla police station around 4:14 PM.
Upon arrival, officials discovered that Joginder Singh's workshop in Najafgarh had been targeted, as two assailants entered the premises and unleashed multiple gunshots, primarily at a parked car. Fortunately, police confirmed that no one was hurt during the attack.
This incident comes on the heels of a similar shooting in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday, where three masked individuals fired several rounds at a plywood shop before fleeing on a two-wheeler. Investigations into both attacks are underway.
