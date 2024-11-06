Left Menu

President Murmu to Showcase Naval Prowess in Goa After Diplomatic African Tour

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa to attend the 'Day at Sea' event showcasing Indian Navy's prowess. Her recent African tour aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties, marking the first Indian presidential visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi. Cooperation agreements were signed during discussions with Malawi's President.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Goa this Thursday to attend the 'Day at Sea' event organized by the Indian Navy. The event promises to demonstrate the operational capabilities of naval combatants, offering insights into flying operations from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, according to an official statement.

Recently, President Murmu returned from a significant diplomatic mission across three African nations: Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi. The tour, which concluded on October 19, sought to strengthen diplomatic relationships and enhance cooperation. Her visit marks the first-ever by an Indian president to these nations, a milestone following the African Union's inclusion as a permanent G-20 member during India's presidency.

Before departing from Malawi, President Murmu was honored with a ceremonial farewell. She engaged in extensive discussions with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, leading to MoUs on arts, culture, youth, sports, and pharmaceutical cooperation. Additionally, she announced India's support in establishing a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi, underscoring India's commitment to bilateral ties.

