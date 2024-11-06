Trump's Return: Impacts on US-India Ties and Global Politics

Left Menu

Former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri voices concerns over President-elect Donald Trump's stance on global conflicts and its impact on US-India ties. Puri highlights Trump's approach to trade and economy, drawing parallels to historical non-consecutive presidencies. European apprehension over Trump's foreign policy is addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:17 IST
Former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri has expressed concerns regarding the foreign policy stance of the US President-elect Donald Trump, highlighting potential apprehension among European countries. He emphasized Trump's understanding of trans-Atlantic relations, suggesting his expectation for these nations to contribute financially rather than just benefiting, particularly in avoiding wars.

Trump's projected victory, securing 277 electoral votes as reported by Fox News, marks him as only the second president to serve non-consecutive terms in US history, following Grover Cleveland. With India-US relations previously thriving under Trump's leadership, the diplomatic community is assessing what his return means for future ties, with economic issues, such as trade and tariffs, anticipated to take center stage.

Drawing attention to global conflicts, Puri acknowledged the apprehensions surrounding Ukraine, with perceptions of Trump's potential diplomatic shifts amid ongoing great power rivalries, notably between Russia and Ukraine. In his victory address, Trump pledged an unwavering commitment to fostering a 'strong, safe, and prosperous America,' calling it the 'greatest political movement' predicted to enhance America's standing globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

