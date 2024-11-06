Left Menu

Rohini Court Sentences Juvenile to 10 Years in Prison for 2017 Rape Case

A juvenile, tried as an adult, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by Delhi's Rohini District Court for raping a minor in 2017. The court emphasized rehabilitation, directing prison authorities to offer counseling and an assessment of reformation for the convict.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, Delhi's Rohini District Court has sentenced a juvenile offender to a decade behind bars for the rape of a minor committed in 2017. At the time of the offence, the convict was 17 years old and targeted a 10-year-old girl. The juvenile was tried as an adult due to the grave nature of the crimes, including abduction and rape.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Bala Dagar handed down a 10-year imprisonment term to the Child in Conflict with Law under the POCSO Act for rape, along with a seven-year sentence for abduction. The convict had already served time for illegal confinement and intimidation. In a supportive measure, the victim, who is now 17, has been awarded Rs. 10 lakh in compensation.

The court acknowledged the juvenile's past employment, including work in a utensil and an incense stick factory. The ruling urged the jail authorities to provide a rehabilitation program and counseling to help the youth understand the repercussions of his actions and to conduct a psychometric assessment for his potential reformation. Monitoring procedures with regular reports are also mandated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

