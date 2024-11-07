Vietnam's Trade Rollercoaster: Navigating Trump's Tariff Turbulence

Vietnam is bracing for potential trade instability as the world anticipates a possible second Trump presidency, according to officials and supply chain experts.

As a significant exporter to the United States, Vietnam could benefit from increased U.S.-China trade tensions. However, it risks becoming collateral damage due to Trump's unpredictable protectionist measures.

In response, Vietnam's officials express concerns over its substantial trade surplus with Washington, partially driven by the country's role as an assembly site for Chinese components. Amidst looming tariff threats, Vietnam's economic landscape stands at a crossroads.

