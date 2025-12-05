Lighting Controversy Ignites Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu

The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar on Friday over the lighting of a traditional lamp at a temple near Madurai, with DMK leader T R Baalu accusing the BJP of stirring communal discord in Tamil Nadu. Union Minister L Murugan countered, criticizing the state government for allegedly denying the right to worship.

The contentious issue revolves around the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' at the Tirrupparankundram hillock. DMK members disrupted proceedings in parliament to protest the decision, which they claim has heightened tensions. A Madras High Court judge's ruling allowing the lighting has sparked further debate about judicial influence and political ideology.

BJP leader Murugan accused the Tamil Nadu government of targeting a specific community and alleged misuse of law and order. The situation escalated with arrests of devotees and political figures, prompting legal challenges, with the Supreme Court set to review the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)