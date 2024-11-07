Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Pushes for Swift Sanctions in 'Land for Job' Scam

The Rouse Avenue Court directed authorities to hasten sanction grants for prosecuting public servants in a CBI case linked to the 'Land for Job' scandal. The CBI awaited sanctions for over 30 accused, including former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, highlighting procedural delays in the high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court has directed the competent authority to grant prosecution sanctions within a week for public servants implicated in a CBI probe related to the 'Land for Job' case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne issued the order after the CBI reported delays in sanction approvals, still pending with the Railway Board.

According to the CBI's special public prosecutor, DP Singh, the sanction process could extend another two weeks. The court expressed frustration over repeated delays and instructed the competent authority to expedite proceedings. The case has already seen the filing of three charge sheets and two supplementary ones, with the matter scheduled to be reviewed on November 26.

Among the accused awaiting prosecution sanction is former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The CBI has filed previous chargesheets involving Yadav and several others, linking them to allegations of land transfers for job positions during his ministerial tenure. The scandal underlines broader public sector corruption concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

