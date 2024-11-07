Rouse Avenue Court Pushes for Swift Sanctions in 'Land for Job' Scam

The Rouse Avenue Court has directed the competent authority to grant prosecution sanctions within a week for public servants implicated in a CBI probe related to the 'Land for Job' case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne issued the order after the CBI reported delays in sanction approvals, still pending with the Railway Board.

According to the CBI's special public prosecutor, DP Singh, the sanction process could extend another two weeks. The court expressed frustration over repeated delays and instructed the competent authority to expedite proceedings. The case has already seen the filing of three charge sheets and two supplementary ones, with the matter scheduled to be reviewed on November 26.

Among the accused awaiting prosecution sanction is former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The CBI has filed previous chargesheets involving Yadav and several others, linking them to allegations of land transfers for job positions during his ministerial tenure. The scandal underlines broader public sector corruption concerns.

