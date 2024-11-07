IFAD and Sierra Leone Launch $105.5M Livestock and Livelihoods Project to Boost Food Security

The United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Sierra Leone have announced a significant step toward reducing poverty and improving food security with the launch of the Livestock and Livelihoods Development Project (LLDP). Under a financing agreement signed recently, this ambitious eight-year initiative will invest $105.5 million to support rural farming communities, aiming to uplift the lives of approximately 500,000 people. IFAD has committed $30 million through a grant, with additional funding of around $60 million from the Islamic Development Bank and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The LLDP will directly benefit around 373,500 family farmers across rural Sierra Leone, prioritizing support for women, youth, and individuals with disabilities in livestock farming, which has been traditionally underdeveloped in the region. Notably, the project plans to close gaps in access to resources, such as seeds and equipment, for women and youth, who often face challenges in agricultural productivity and income opportunities. At least 40% of project beneficiaries are expected to be women, 30% youth, and 5% people with disabilities, making this a critical initiative for inclusive development.

Agriculture forms the backbone of Sierra Leone’s economy, representing 59% of GDP and employing more than 60% of the population. Despite this, livestock farming remains limited to semi-nomadic practices, with poultry as the most common livestock. The Ebola crisis of 2014 severely disrupted farm productivity, leaving many rural communities with limited resources. The LLDP will address this by enhancing livestock productivity among 62,500 smallholder farmers and building resilient livestock supply chains that will benefit Sierra Leone’s rural economy.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to transforming Sierra Leone's rural economy," said Bernard Hien, IFAD’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa. “Through the Livestock and Livelihoods Development Project, we will strengthen smallholder livestock production to boost incomes, improve nutrition, and enhance food security.”

The LLDP will also focus on increasing market access for smallholder farmers and strengthening the institutional and policy frameworks necessary to attract investment into Sierra Leone's livestock sector. Through capacity-building programs, the project aims to improve farmers' resilience to climate change and economic shocks. By establishing cooperatives and enhancing market systems, the LLDP intends to empower communities with sustainable sources of income, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic stability.

Sierra Leone’s Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, Henry Musa Kpaka, expressed gratitude for IFAD’s ongoing support, highlighting the LLDP as a flagship initiative that will not only enhance the country’s livestock sector but also support long-term economic goals. “This project will have far-reaching impacts on the economy by creating sustainable jobs, improving nutritional health, and providing essential livelihood sources, especially for women and youth. It will be instrumental in meeting our agricultural and development objectives, including rural development, poverty reduction, and food security,” he said.

By addressing disparities in resources and fostering rural economic resilience, the LLDP represents a strategic effort to drive sustainable development in Sierra Leone’s agriculture sector. The project aligns with broader global efforts to enhance rural livelihoods and food security, making strides toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and IFAD’s mission of poverty alleviation through agricultural investment.