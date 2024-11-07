Fertiliser Fiasco: The Brewing DAP Crisis

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the BJP of being responsible for the ongoing DAP fertiliser crisis in India. During a press conference, he mentioned farmers facing long waits in states like Haryana and Punjab due to reduced imports and subsidies.

Surjewala criticized the government for allegedly cutting fertiliser subsidies by Rs 87,238 crores and reducing imports, claiming this has forced many to buy DAP at inflated prices on the black market. The crisis, he claimed, is a retaliation against farmers' protests over previous agricultural reforms.

The Congress leader also highlighted incidents of police action against farmers in Haryana. He called out both state and central governments for turning a blind eye to the problem, despite being aware of decreasing DAP stocks.

