Ukraine Sanctions Chinese Companies Amid Missile Production Allegations

Ukraine sanctioned three Chinese companies for alleged involvement in producing Russian missiles, as President Zelenskiy claims China supplied weapons to Russia. China denies these accusations and maintains its neutrality. The sanctions ban these companies from Ukrainian business operations, affecting the $19 billion trade relationship between China and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on three Chinese firms, accusing them of aiding in the production of Russian Iskander missiles, which are being used in the ongoing conflict, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This move comes shortly after he alleged that China was supplying military equipment to Russia.

China's foreign ministry has categorically denied these allegations, branding them as unfounded. While China maintains significant economic ties with Russia amidst Moscow's three-year military campaign in Ukraine, it continues to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict. The updated sanctions list from Ukraine includes notable Chinese enterprises such as Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd, Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd, and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd.

Zelenskiy clarified that sanctioned Chinese companies are implicated in the production of Iskander missiles, used extensively by Russia. Recently, an Iskander missile struck Kharkiv, resulting in one casualty and over 100 injuries. These sanctions prohibit affected firms from conducting business and freeze their Ukrainian assets, impacting a substantial trade flow between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

