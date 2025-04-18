Left Menu

Max Verstappen's F1 Future: Red Bull vs. Rumors

Max Verstappen will race for Red Bull next season, despite rumors about his potential departure to Mercedes or Aston Martin. Speculation arose after Red Bull's consultant Helmut Marko mentioned a possibility of exit clauses being triggered. Team principal Christian Horner denied any crisis, focusing instead on improving the car's performance.

Max Verstappen will continue racing for Red Bull next season, as confirmed by team principal Christian Horner at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. Despite swirling rumors of potential exits and speculation linking him to other teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin, Horner clarified there is no crisis within Red Bull.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull's motorsport consultant, previously sparked speculation by expressing concerns about possible exit clauses. However, the team's focus remains on enhancing their car's speed and performance, with Verstappen reaffirming his commitment to the team.

Suggestions of Aston Martin offering Verstappen a lucrative deal, backed by Saudi funding, have circulated, yet the primary aim for Red Bull is upgrading the car through upcoming races. Despite previous Red Bull challenges, Horner emphasized the commitment to address and resolve technical issues.

