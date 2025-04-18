Emergency Diversion of Flight with High-Profile Passenger

In an unexpected turn of events, a flight ferrying 178 passengers, inclusive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra, was rerouted to Bhubaneswar on Friday. The aircraft could not land at Jharsuguda due to significant runway cracks detected, officials reported.

Mishra, en route to attend the IIM Sambalpur convocation, was scheduled to arrive in Jharsuguda by 3.20 PM. However, due to a NOTAM issued for runway cracks at Veer Surendra Sai Airport, the aircraft diverted to nearby Biju Patnaik International Airport.

VSS Airport Director Sandeep K Tiwari explained that summer heat causes runway cracks, which is why the diversion was necessary. Post-repair, the same flight, with all passengers including Mishra, safely landed at Jharsuguda by 7.13 PM, with flight operations swiftly resuming thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)