A New Era of Connectivity: ICP Darranga Unveiled

The inauguration of the Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Darranga marks a significant advancement in connectivity between India and Bhutan. Positioned near the Bhutanese border, this facility aims to enhance trade, tourism, and bilateral relations, while highlighting shared economic growth and closer ties between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:19 IST
Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, alongside Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, spearheaded the inauguration of the Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Port Darranga in Assam. This landmark event aims to foster trade, tourism, and people-to-people connections, fortifying the enduring relationship between India and Bhutan.

Aditya Mishra, Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India, hailed the ICP as a transformative project for Eastern Bhutan and the North East. The strategic location of the ICP, close to the Bhutanese border and supported by National Highway 27, will streamline connectivity with India, enhancing regional economic growth and prosperity.

The ICP at Darranga, covering 14.5 acres and equipped with advanced facilities, serves as a multifaceted hub for trade and immigration, facilitating a seamless flow of goods and people. It symbolizes a pivotal step in India's efforts to bolster regional ties, with the hopes of strengthening both economic expansion and bilateral relations with Bhutan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

