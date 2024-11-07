Russia's Relentless Drone Strikes: A New Chapter in Energy Warfare

Russia unleashed a fresh wave of drone strikes targeting an energy facility in northern Ukraine, leading to injuries and power outages, officials reported on Thursday. The attacks, part of a broader campaign by Moscow, struck the Zhytomyr region, leaving at least three people injured and several buildings damaged.

Ukraine's power provider Ukrenergo confirmed the strike on the energy facility but withheld specifics, only noting the resultant power cuts. The Ukrainian air force reported downing 74 out of 106 launched drones, while 25 were lost before reaching their targets, mitigating further damage.

In Kyiv, drone fragments injured two individuals and damaged multiple buildings, including a medical center and business facilities, according to Serhiy Popko of the city's military administration. Meanwhile, in Odesa, the drone assault resulted in minor injuries and extensive property damage. The increased drone activities highlight Russia's strategy to degrade Ukraine's infrastructure as winter looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)