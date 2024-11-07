Left Menu

Russia's Relentless Drone Strikes: A New Chapter in Energy Warfare

Russia launched overnight drone strikes on Ukraine, targeting an energy facility in Zhytomyr, causing power cuts and injuring three people. Ukraine's air force intercepted most drones, yet damage in Kyiv and Odesa persists. Russia claims its strikes aim to cripple Ukraine's infrastructure before winter sets in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:40 IST
Russia's Relentless Drone Strikes: A New Chapter in Energy Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia unleashed a fresh wave of drone strikes targeting an energy facility in northern Ukraine, leading to injuries and power outages, officials reported on Thursday. The attacks, part of a broader campaign by Moscow, struck the Zhytomyr region, leaving at least three people injured and several buildings damaged.

Ukraine's power provider Ukrenergo confirmed the strike on the energy facility but withheld specifics, only noting the resultant power cuts. The Ukrainian air force reported downing 74 out of 106 launched drones, while 25 were lost before reaching their targets, mitigating further damage.

In Kyiv, drone fragments injured two individuals and damaged multiple buildings, including a medical center and business facilities, according to Serhiy Popko of the city's military administration. Meanwhile, in Odesa, the drone assault resulted in minor injuries and extensive property damage. The increased drone activities highlight Russia's strategy to degrade Ukraine's infrastructure as winter looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024