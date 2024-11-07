Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Transfer of RG Kar Medical College Rape Trial

The Supreme Court has declined a request to transfer the RG Kar Medical College rape case outside West Bengal, emphasizing its trust in local judicial processes. The court underscored its prerogative in case transfers while acknowledging ongoing CBI investigations and updates on national recommendations for protecting medical professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:14 IST
Supreme Court Denies Transfer of RG Kar Medical College Rape Trial
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused a plea to transfer the rape and murder trial of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital outside West Bengal. The decision was delivered by a bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Despite persistent urging from the petitioning lawyer, who expressed concerns about waning trust in West Bengal's judiciary and police, the Supreme Court held its stance. The justices referenced previous decisions to transfer cases, such as those involving Manipur violence, but opted against such measures here.

The court noted the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation's inquiry and emphasized the session judge's role in evaluating new evidence. The Supreme Court is also reviewing recommendations made by the National Task Force regarding violence against medical professionals, calling for widespread dissemination of the task force's report for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024