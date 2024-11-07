Supreme Court Denies Transfer of RG Kar Medical College Rape Trial

In a notable decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused a plea to transfer the rape and murder trial of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital outside West Bengal. The decision was delivered by a bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Despite persistent urging from the petitioning lawyer, who expressed concerns about waning trust in West Bengal's judiciary and police, the Supreme Court held its stance. The justices referenced previous decisions to transfer cases, such as those involving Manipur violence, but opted against such measures here.

The court noted the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation's inquiry and emphasized the session judge's role in evaluating new evidence. The Supreme Court is also reviewing recommendations made by the National Task Force regarding violence against medical professionals, calling for widespread dissemination of the task force's report for further action.

