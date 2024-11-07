Left Menu

Irdai's Innovative Revamp: Embracing a Principle-Based Sandbox

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is planning to revise its regulatory sandbox approach to foster innovation within the insurance sector. By embracing a principle-based rather than a rule-based framework, Irdai aims to introduce more innovative concepts across the insurance value chain.

Updated: 07-11-2024 18:33 IST
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is set to transform its regulatory sandbox framework, aiming to replace its existing rule-based norms with a principle-based approach. This strategic shift is designed to foster innovation and encourage new concepts throughout the insurance value chain.

The regulatory sandbox, a testing ground for new insurance products and services, allows for innovation under controlled regulatory environments. The initiative may offer permissible relaxations granted by regulators, further encouraging experimentation and development in the industry.

In response to feedback from an internal committee, Irdai has proposed amendments to its existing sandbox regulations. Public comments on these proposed changes are welcomed until November 25, as Irdai progresses towards a more flexible, innovation-driven insurance landscape.

