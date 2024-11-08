Left Menu

Baba Ramdev Hails Trump's Re-Election as Boost to India-US Ties

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev congratulates Donald Trump on his re-election, emphasizing his alignment with Indian nationalism and predicting strengthened India-US relations. PM Modi echoes similar sentiments, highlighting the strong partnership between the nations during Trump's previous term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:56 IST
Baba Ramdev Hails Trump's Re-Election as Boost to India-US Ties
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his re-election victory, lauding him as a supporter of Sanatana and a lover of India. Ramdev praised Trump's "America First" ideology, noting its similarities to Indian nationalism, and expressed optimism for a new era in India-US relations.

Addressing the media, Ramdev stated, "Donald Trump is a Sanatana supporter and loves India. Just as nationalism is paramount in India, Trump's ideology of America First aligns closely with it. The current global trend emphasizes nation-centric leadership, and Trump's victory marks a progressive shift in nationalism. This bodes well for enhanced India-US relations." On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Trump on his re-election and the Republican Party's success in the Congressional elections.

Modi underscored Trump's decisive victory as a testament to the American people's trust in his leadership and vision. Reflecting on the strengthening India-US partnership during Trump's first term, Modi recalled their notable engagements, including the Howdy Modi event in Houston and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during Trump's visit to India.

Both leaders reiterated the significance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, emphasizing benefits for the people of both countries and global peace. They reaffirmed their dedication to bolstering bilateral ties across various sectors, including technology, defense, energy, and space.

Trump's re-election with over 270 electoral college votes required marks only the second occasion in over a century of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, following Grover Cleveland's presidencies in 1884 and 1892. Trump had previously served from 2016 to 2020. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024