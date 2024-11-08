Baba Ramdev Hails Trump's Re-Election as Boost to India-US Ties

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his re-election victory, lauding him as a supporter of Sanatana and a lover of India. Ramdev praised Trump's "America First" ideology, noting its similarities to Indian nationalism, and expressed optimism for a new era in India-US relations.

Addressing the media, Ramdev stated, "Donald Trump is a Sanatana supporter and loves India. Just as nationalism is paramount in India, Trump's ideology of America First aligns closely with it. The current global trend emphasizes nation-centric leadership, and Trump's victory marks a progressive shift in nationalism. This bodes well for enhanced India-US relations." On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Trump on his re-election and the Republican Party's success in the Congressional elections.

Modi underscored Trump's decisive victory as a testament to the American people's trust in his leadership and vision. Reflecting on the strengthening India-US partnership during Trump's first term, Modi recalled their notable engagements, including the Howdy Modi event in Houston and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during Trump's visit to India.

Both leaders reiterated the significance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, emphasizing benefits for the people of both countries and global peace. They reaffirmed their dedication to bolstering bilateral ties across various sectors, including technology, defense, energy, and space.

Trump's re-election with over 270 electoral college votes required marks only the second occasion in over a century of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, following Grover Cleveland's presidencies in 1884 and 1892. Trump had previously served from 2016 to 2020. (ANI)

