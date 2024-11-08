Left Menu

Assam Rifles Unveils Roadmap at Inspector General's Conference 2024

The Assam Rifles conducted its Inspector General's Conference 2024, emphasizing new-generation weapon acquisition, security at the Indo-Myanmar border, and training enhancements. Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera praised the force's professionalism and encouraged vigilance in the volatile environment. The conference concluded with a commitment to operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:01 IST
Assam Rifles Unveils Roadmap at Inspector General's Conference 2024
Assam Rifles conducts Inspector General's Conference 2024 in Shillong (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Inspector General's Conference 2024, organized by the Assam Rifles, took place on November 6-7 at the Directorate General Headquarters in Shillong. The meeting was presided over by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, the Director General of Assam Rifles, and focused on shaping a strategic roadmap for acquiring new-generation weapon systems and military gear.

The event brought together Battalion Commanders, Formation Commanders, and Staff Officers of the Assam Rifles. Lt Gen Lakhera openly praised the force for its extraordinary professionalism in the face of adversity. He underscored the vital role of maintaining Indo-Myanmar border security, urging the ranks to prepare for future challenges.

A significant emphasis was placed on training, skill development, and sharing best practices across units to boost overall efficiency. The conference emerged as a platform to discuss vital concerns like combat readiness and personnel management. Attendees pledged to uphold high operational excellence standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024