Assam Rifles Unveils Roadmap at Inspector General's Conference 2024

The Inspector General's Conference 2024, organized by the Assam Rifles, took place on November 6-7 at the Directorate General Headquarters in Shillong. The meeting was presided over by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, the Director General of Assam Rifles, and focused on shaping a strategic roadmap for acquiring new-generation weapon systems and military gear.

The event brought together Battalion Commanders, Formation Commanders, and Staff Officers of the Assam Rifles. Lt Gen Lakhera openly praised the force for its extraordinary professionalism in the face of adversity. He underscored the vital role of maintaining Indo-Myanmar border security, urging the ranks to prepare for future challenges.

A significant emphasis was placed on training, skill development, and sharing best practices across units to boost overall efficiency. The conference emerged as a platform to discuss vital concerns like combat readiness and personnel management. Attendees pledged to uphold high operational excellence standards.

