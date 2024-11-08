Tripura Celebrates Rich Heritage: Two-Day Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival Inaugurated

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has officially inaugurated the Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival, a two-day event organized by the Maharani Tulshibati Welfare Trust in Agartala. In his address, CM Saha emphasized the appeal of the region's flavorful cuisines and dynamic culture attributed to the 'Janajati communities'.

Highlighting the government's efforts, CM Saha noted ongoing collaborations with multiple organizations to ensure the preservation and promotion of this significant cultural heritage. On social media platform X, he shared photographs from the festival, remarking on the captivating influence of Janajati cuisine and culture.

During the ceremony, Saha expressed honor in inaugurating the festival while also overseeing a key meeting of the Media Advisory Committee, hosted by the Department of Information and Culture at the State Guest House. Additionally, the CM acknowledged Bharat Scouts and Guides on their 75th foundation day, lauding their unwavering dedication and aspirations toward youth empowerment and national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)