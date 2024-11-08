Left Menu

Tripura Celebrates Rich Heritage: Two-Day Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival Inaugurated

Tripura CM Manik Saha launched the Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival, emphasizing the significance of preserving the vibrant culture and delicious cuisines of the 'Janajati communities'. Various collaborations aim to enhance this heritage, while the Bharat Scouts and Guides were also celebrated for their notable contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:02 IST
Tripura Celebrates Rich Heritage: Two-Day Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival Inaugurated
Tripura Chief Minister MAnik Saha (Photo/ X @DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has officially inaugurated the Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival, a two-day event organized by the Maharani Tulshibati Welfare Trust in Agartala. In his address, CM Saha emphasized the appeal of the region's flavorful cuisines and dynamic culture attributed to the 'Janajati communities'.

Highlighting the government's efforts, CM Saha noted ongoing collaborations with multiple organizations to ensure the preservation and promotion of this significant cultural heritage. On social media platform X, he shared photographs from the festival, remarking on the captivating influence of Janajati cuisine and culture.

During the ceremony, Saha expressed honor in inaugurating the festival while also overseeing a key meeting of the Media Advisory Committee, hosted by the Department of Information and Culture at the State Guest House. Additionally, the CM acknowledged Bharat Scouts and Guides on their 75th foundation day, lauding their unwavering dedication and aspirations toward youth empowerment and national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024