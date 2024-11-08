China Prepares for Trump's Possible Return: A Diplomatic and Economic Strategy Unveiled
As tensions rise over a potential Trump comeback, China braces for economic and diplomatic challenges. Experts suggest Beijing is taking a strategic approach to avoid past mistakes, focusing on self-reliance in technology and reinforcing international alliances to counteract anticipated U.S. tariffs and economic policies.
Chinese leaders, once rattled by Trump's tariffs, are now preparing for a potential second round. Beijing's strategy involves fostering alliances, enhancing technological self-reliance, and improving relations with allies, anticipating fresh tariff threats from the U.S.
Experts predict a less aggressive response from China compared to Trump's first term, focusing instead on exploiting gaps between the U.S. and its allies. This approach aims to mitigate trade tensions and foster economic stability despite China's weakened economic state.
With Trump pledging significant tariffs and other restrictions, China is launching a diplomatic offensive, strengthening ties with the Global South and engaging with Europe and other regions. The trade landscape is set to witness significant shifts as China pushes for a strategic rebalance.
