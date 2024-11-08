Building Collapse in Bangarapet: Families Safely Evacuated
A three-storey building in Bangarapet city of Kolar district collapsed during renovations on Friday. Emergency services safely evacuated three families residing there. No casualties have been reported, but the building's fall caused damage to a nearby school's compound. Authorities are investigating the incident.
A three-storey building near Dandu Road in Bangarapet city, within Kolar district, dramatically collapsed on Friday. According to local police, the structure, owned by an individual named Raj Kumar, fell amid renovations to its ground floor. Thankfully, emergency responders successfully evacuated three families residing inside.
The police disclosed that the building had been unoccupied for the previous two months. Furthermore, officials noted that the collapse inflicted damage on the perimeter of a nearby private school.
A complaint has now been filed regarding the incident, although no injuries have so far been reported. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse, with further information anticipated soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
