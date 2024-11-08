LATAM and Aeromexico Explore Alternatives to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Latin America's leading airlines, LATAM and Aeromexico, are on a quest to explore alternatives to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), amid a scarcity of this key emission-reducing resource in the region.

The aviation industry is notoriously polluting, with a significant reliance on jet fuel. Transitioning to SAFs is regarded as essential for meeting net-zero carbon commitments, prompting some countries to introduce incentive programs and regulations to boost SAF usage.

However, the production of SAF from waste products like used cooking oils remains limited and costly. To tackle this, Aeromexico leverages partnerships with U.S. carriers and engages in carbon credit-transferring mechanisms, while both airlines enhance fuel efficiency through AI technology.

