Left Menu

LATAM and Aeromexico Explore Alternatives to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Latin American airlines LATAM and Aeromexico are looking at alternatives to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) due to limited supply. While SAF is key to reducing emissions, it's costly and scarce. Both airlines are considering artificial intelligence and other methods to improve fuel efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:32 IST
LATAM and Aeromexico Explore Alternatives to Sustainable Aviation Fuel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Latin America's leading airlines, LATAM and Aeromexico, are on a quest to explore alternatives to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), amid a scarcity of this key emission-reducing resource in the region.

The aviation industry is notoriously polluting, with a significant reliance on jet fuel. Transitioning to SAFs is regarded as essential for meeting net-zero carbon commitments, prompting some countries to introduce incentive programs and regulations to boost SAF usage.

However, the production of SAF from waste products like used cooking oils remains limited and costly. To tackle this, Aeromexico leverages partnerships with U.S. carriers and engages in carbon credit-transferring mechanisms, while both airlines enhance fuel efficiency through AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024