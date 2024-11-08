CBI Nabs DUSIB Official in Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody a legal officer from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), part of the Delhi Government, for allegedly soliciting and accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a complainant. The central agency also carried out searches at the residence of the accused, identified as Vijay Maggo, where they reportedly discovered Rs 3.79 crore in cash along with property documents.

On Thursday, the CBI registered a case against Maggo and a private individual named Satish, among other unidentified suspects, following a complaint lodged on November 4. According to the allegations, the DUSIB legal officer demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, purportedly on behalf of another DUSIB officer, to facilitate the unsealing and smooth operation of the complainant's two shops.

Subsequently, the CBI orchestrated a sting operation on November 7, apprehending the accused officer in the act of accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)