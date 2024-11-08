Left Menu

CBI Nabs DUSIB Official in Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The CBI has arrested a DUSIB legal officer, Vijay Maggo, for allegedly taking a Rs 5 lakh bribe to unseal shops. A raid yielded Rs 3.79 crore in cash and property documents. A case, filed on November 4, also names a private individual, Satish, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:06 IST
CBI Nabs DUSIB Official in Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Scandal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody a legal officer from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), part of the Delhi Government, for allegedly soliciting and accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a complainant. The central agency also carried out searches at the residence of the accused, identified as Vijay Maggo, where they reportedly discovered Rs 3.79 crore in cash along with property documents.

On Thursday, the CBI registered a case against Maggo and a private individual named Satish, among other unidentified suspects, following a complaint lodged on November 4. According to the allegations, the DUSIB legal officer demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, purportedly on behalf of another DUSIB officer, to facilitate the unsealing and smooth operation of the complainant's two shops.

Subsequently, the CBI orchestrated a sting operation on November 7, apprehending the accused officer in the act of accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024